MoU signed

09 February 2022 17:33 IST

TIRUCHI

National Institute of Technology, Tiruchi, and St.Joseph’s College, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Wednesday for collaborative initiatives initially in the departments of Chemistry, Computer Science / Computer Applications and Physics.

The MoU will pave the way for joint projects, joint seminars, training of teachers and students, sharing of instruments/lab facilities, students exchange, internships, coaching students for competitive exams and accessing library facilities, a NITT press release said.

Advertising

Advertising

G. Aghila, Director, NIT-T, and Rev. Fr. Arockiasamy Xavier, Principal, St.Joseph’s College, signed the MoU in presence of S. Muthukumaran, Dean (Research and Consultancy), NIT-T and G. John, Dean (School of Management Studies), SJC.