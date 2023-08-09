ADVERTISEMENT

MoU signed to provide treatment for liver and hepatobiliary disorders

August 09, 2023 05:24 pm | Updated 05:24 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The Hindu Bureau

The Gleneagles Global Health City Hospital, Chennai, on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding with Meenakshi Hospital, Thanjavur, for providing treatment for liver and hepatobiliary disorders.

As per the MoU, experts from Gleneagles would provide outpatient consultations for persons suffering from liver ailments every third Friday at Meenakshi Hospital. Liver transplant surgeries would also be performed, if needed, at Meenakshi Hospital, according to Joy Varghese, Director-Hepatology and Transplant Hepatology, Gleneagles.

Terming the MoU as a strategic arrangement, V. Bhaskar Reddy, Head, Corporate Relations, Gleneagles, said on an average two to three patients from the delta region undergo liver transplant surgeries in Chennai every year out of hundreds of liver ailment cases reported from the region.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The MoU between the hospitals would help the patients receive advanced treatment at their doorstep and avoid undertaking long stays away from their native place in the event of a liver transplant surgery, he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Prasanna, Senior Consultant and Head of the Department, Surgical Gastroenterology, Meenakshi Hospital, said that over 25 kidney transplant surgeries, out of which 13 were live donor transplants, had been performed at the hospital since 2013. The addition of a liver transplant facility would assist the hospital evolve as a multi-organ transplant centre in the near future.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US