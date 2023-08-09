August 09, 2023 05:24 pm | Updated 05:24 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The Gleneagles Global Health City Hospital, Chennai, on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding with Meenakshi Hospital, Thanjavur, for providing treatment for liver and hepatobiliary disorders.

As per the MoU, experts from Gleneagles would provide outpatient consultations for persons suffering from liver ailments every third Friday at Meenakshi Hospital. Liver transplant surgeries would also be performed, if needed, at Meenakshi Hospital, according to Joy Varghese, Director-Hepatology and Transplant Hepatology, Gleneagles.

Terming the MoU as a strategic arrangement, V. Bhaskar Reddy, Head, Corporate Relations, Gleneagles, said on an average two to three patients from the delta region undergo liver transplant surgeries in Chennai every year out of hundreds of liver ailment cases reported from the region.

The MoU between the hospitals would help the patients receive advanced treatment at their doorstep and avoid undertaking long stays away from their native place in the event of a liver transplant surgery, he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Prasanna, Senior Consultant and Head of the Department, Surgical Gastroenterology, Meenakshi Hospital, said that over 25 kidney transplant surgeries, out of which 13 were live donor transplants, had been performed at the hospital since 2013. The addition of a liver transplant facility would assist the hospital evolve as a multi-organ transplant centre in the near future.