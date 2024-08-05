MoU becomes operational

The memorandum of understanding signed between the Central University of Tamil Nadu and Dexian, a staffing, information technology and workforce solutions company became operational with the first batch of CUTN students selected to undergo training at Dexian.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to a release, the MoU signed in August 2023 aims to cultivate a pipeline of tech-savvy talent aligned with industry demands.

Subsequently, an “Excellence Centre” at CUTN, Neelakudi, was set up. Dexian’s role in this initiative includes curriculum development, mentorship, and real-world project exposure to bridge the gap between academia and industry, ensuring graduates well-prepared for the working environment.

A rigorous selection process by CUTN and Dexian resulted in the selection of 18 postgraduate students from the Computer Science, Mathematics, Statistics, and Economics departments who would undergo an 18-month training programme at Dexian with a stipend that combines academic learning with practical industry experience.

Upon successful completion, the students might opt for employment opportunities at Dexian or choose their career path as there were no contractual obligations for the students to join Dexian post-training, the release added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.