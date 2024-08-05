GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

MoU becomes operational

Published - August 05, 2024 06:47 pm IST - TIRUVARUR

The Hindu Bureau

The memorandum of understanding signed between the Central University of Tamil Nadu and Dexian, a staffing, information technology and workforce solutions company became operational with the first batch of CUTN students selected to undergo training at Dexian.

According to a release, the MoU signed in August 2023 aims to cultivate a pipeline of tech-savvy talent aligned with industry demands.

Subsequently, an “Excellence Centre” at CUTN, Neelakudi, was set up. Dexian’s role in this initiative includes curriculum development, mentorship, and real-world project exposure to bridge the gap between academia and industry, ensuring graduates well-prepared for the working environment.

A rigorous selection process by CUTN and Dexian resulted in the selection of 18 postgraduate students from the Computer Science, Mathematics, Statistics, and Economics departments who would undergo an 18-month training programme at Dexian with a stipend that combines academic learning with practical industry experience.

Upon successful completion, the students might opt for employment opportunities at Dexian or choose their career path as there were no contractual obligations for the students to join Dexian post-training, the release added.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.