Motorists face torrid time on West Boulevard Road

Road dug up for revamp of underground sewer and drinking water lines are in bad shape

Heavy traffic congestion caused by ongoing underground drainage works is seen on one half of the carriageway on West Boulevard Road in Tiruchi. | Photo Credit: M. SRINATH

The revamping of underground sewer and drinking water supply lines have caused severe congestion and air pollution on West Boulevard Road in the city.

The works have been been taken up under Area Based Development around Rockfort under the Smart Cities Mission.

The revamp of the old sewer lines, laid in the late 1980s, is intended to address problems caused by frequent clogging and overflow of sewage. The underground sewer mains and manholes are said to be damaged at several places. Some of the pumping stations are also to be revamped. The project is being implemented at an estimated cost of about ₹167 crore.

Similarly, the old drinking water mains in the erstwhile Municipal limits of the city are also being replaced with new lines at an estimated cost of over ₹50 crore. The works are under way in different parts of the project area.

Both works have been taken up simultaneously in recent months on the arterial West Boulevard Road, which caters to heavy volume of traffic right through the day. One half of the road remains closed to traffic from Marakkadai and although the remaining half up to District Central Library is open for vehicular movement, a trench dug up as part of the project is yet to be closed properly. The pit dug up for revamping the drinking water lines is also poorly covered.

“Traffic snarls have become frequent, especially at intersections along the road. It takes nearly 15 minutes during peak hours to cross the less than a km-long stretch as there is heavy congestion on one of the carriageways through which traffic is allowed,” said a local resident, R. Gopal.

With the entire stretch being dug up, a cloud of dust hangs over the road, leaving residents fretting and fuming.

A cloud of dust hangs over West Boulevard Road in Tiruchi. | Photo Credit: M. SRINATH

When contacted, a senior official of the Corporation says works on West Boulevard Road are being executed on a war footing as it is an arterial road and there is no scope for diverting traffic. The works will be completed within a month after which the road will be re-laid quickly.

“Water is being sprayed periodically to prevent dust pollution following the request of shopkeepers and residents,” he adds.