Motorcycle rider dies after hitting cow

TIRUCHI

09 November 2021 22:38 IST

In a freak accident, a 32-year-old man died after his two-wheeler hit a cow that was asleep on the road at Kumbakonam in Thanjavur district in the early hours on Tuesday.

Police gave the name of the deceased as A. Manikandan who worked in a two-wheeler sales outlet.

Advertising

Advertising

Police sources said Manikandan was driving the vehicle when he hit the animal. In the impact, he was thrown out of the vehicle and died on the spot.

Kumbakonam Traffic Investigation Unit is probing the case.