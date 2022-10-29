Motorcycle expedition rally reaches Tiruchi

The motorcycle expedition arrives at Tiruchi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SRINATH M

A 3,000-km motorcycle expedition taken out by personnel of the Indian Army attached to the Artillery Centre in Hyderabad reached Tiruchi on Saturday.

The expedition has been undertaken by 10 riders from Hyderabad to commemorate the diamond jubilee celebrations of the centre. When the participants led by Lt. Col Manoj Nair and Lt. Col Pawan Kumar reached 117 BN of the Indian Army at Cantonment they were given a rousing welcome.

The rally, which was also aimed at creating awareness on ‘Agnipath’ and ‘Agniveer’ army recruitment schemes, was flagged off in Hyderabad on October 23. It reached Rameswaram on Friday. The rally, which is en route to Puducherry, will be flagged off by Collector M. Pradeep Kumar in Tiruchi on Sunday after a day’s break .

The team members, after visiting various parts including Chennai, will reach Hyderabad on November 5. They would interact with NCC cadets and youth en route to encourage them to join the Army.