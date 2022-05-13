Motorcycle-borne trio robs cash, mobile phone

A motorcycle-borne trio attacked a Laboratory Assistant of Animal Husbandry Department and robbed cash and a mobile phone from him at Akkaraipatti near Siruganur recently. The offence was reported to the police on Thursday night.

Police sources said Lab Assistant D. Bakkiaraj, 42, of Kariamanickam was proceeding on a motorcycle with his relative V. Murugan, 61, in the night hours when they were intercepted by the motorcycle-borne trio near a temple at Akkaraipatti. The gang members attacked Bakkiyaraj and his relative with an ‘aruval,’ inflicting injuries on them. They robbed ₹700 and a cell phone from Bakkiaraj and escaped. Bakkiaraj and Murugan underwent treatment at a private hospital. The Siruganur police registered a robbery case on a complaint from Bakkiaraj.