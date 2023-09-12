ADVERTISEMENT

Motorcycle-borne duo rob grocery shop employee in Tiruchi

September 12, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A motorcycle-borne duo allegedly robbed cash amounting to ₹37.5 lakh from a employee of a grocery shop functioning at Gandhi Market here when he was proceeding in a autorickshaw on Tuesday.

The crime was committed at the busy Head Post Office signal at around 12.30 p.m.  The grocery shop employee, Krishnakumar, was proceeding to the bank to deposit the cash when the motorcycle-borne unidentified duo, who apparently followed him, intercepted the autorickshaw. The duo brandished a sickle at Krishnakumar and allegedly attacked the autorickshaw driver.  The culprits snatched the bag containing the cash and made away with the booty, said police sources.

The Cantonment Crime police have registered a robbery case and were on the lookout for the culprits, said police sources. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US