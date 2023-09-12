HamberMenu
Motorcycle-borne duo rob grocery shop employee in Tiruchi

September 12, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A motorcycle-borne duo allegedly robbed cash amounting to ₹37.5 lakh from a employee of a grocery shop functioning at Gandhi Market here when he was proceeding in a autorickshaw on Tuesday.

The crime was committed at the busy Head Post Office signal at around 12.30 p.m.  The grocery shop employee, Krishnakumar, was proceeding to the bank to deposit the cash when the motorcycle-borne unidentified duo, who apparently followed him, intercepted the autorickshaw. The duo brandished a sickle at Krishnakumar and allegedly attacked the autorickshaw driver.  The culprits snatched the bag containing the cash and made away with the booty, said police sources.

The Cantonment Crime police have registered a robbery case and were on the lookout for the culprits, said police sources. 

