Motor Vehicle Inspector arrested on graft charge

Officials of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption (DVAC), Tiruchi unit, arrested a Motor Vehicle Inspector (MVI) at Thuraiyur in the district on Thursday on graft charge. The DVAC officials seized the bribe amount of ₹6,000 which was allegedly obtained by the official, Sathyamoorthy, 58, from the owner of a private driving school in Thuraiyur.

The latter, Shanmugam, had approached the MVI for processing and issue of driving licence to three applicants who already had in their possession learner licence. According to DVAC, Sathyamoorthy had demanded ₹6,000 as bribe from Shanmugam for the purpose.

Acting on a complaint from Shanmugam, the DVAC, Tiruchi unit registered a case. A trap was laid and the MVI was caught red-handed in his office at Thuraiyur when he allegedly obtained the bribe money.