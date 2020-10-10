Tiruchirapalli

Motivation programme held for sanitary workers

The Corporation organised a motivation programme for sanitary inspectors engaged in the fight against COVID-19 here on Saturday.

In the first phase, 12 sanitary inspectors and members of the COVID Control team took part. Auro Vivek Ravi, a motivational speaker and counsellor, conducted the programme, aimed as a morale booster.

The sanitary inspectors work for at least 12 hours a day. At 8 a.m., they monitor sanitisation work, following which by 11 a.m., they contact and trace COVID-19 patients. The patients are either sent to Thanjavur Medical College Hospital or placed in Home Quarantine. By lunchtime, they inspect the various medical camps, following which they attend a meeting with senior officials to take stock of the day.

The control team undertakes door-to-door testing, monitoring of patients in Home Quarantine and containment zones. Their day too ends by 8 p.m., an official said. The programme was suggested by the Collector. A similar meeting will be held for health officers, staff nurses and other frontline workers, the official added.

