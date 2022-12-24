  1. EPaper
Mother, son murdered near Ponnamaravathi

December 24, 2022 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 75-year-old woman and her son were found murdered in their house at Venthanpatti near Ponnamaravathi in the district on Saturday.

The deceased were identified as Sigappi Achi and A. Palaniappan, 54. On noticing that their house remained closed in the morning for long, a few of their neighbours grew suspicious. On information, Ponnamaravathi police rushed to the house and found the two inmates dead. They were suspected to have been beaten to death.

Inquiries revealed that the murderers, after committing the crime, went to another house of Palaniappan in the same village and opened the doors with the keys, which were reportedly snatched from him. Besides decamping with valuables, they took away the CCTV and its hard disk.

Ponnamaravathi police have registered a case and are investigating.

