Mother, minor child die in wall collapse near Tiruchi

A 25-year old woman and her 11-month old girl child died after a portion of the mud wall of their tiled house collapsed and fell over them at Manpidimangalam village near Manachanallur in the district on Thursday night.

Police identified the victims as S. Nithyashree and her child named S. Bhavyashree. The incident occurred when Nithyashree was providing food to her child outside their house and standing close to the side wall when a portion of the wall suddenly collapsed and fell over them. The mud wall is believed to have collapsed due to heavy rains over the past two days, said the police.

While the child was killed on the spot, the woman died on the way to the hospital. The bodies were taken to the Government Hospital at Srirangam.

The Manachanallur Police have registered a case under section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.