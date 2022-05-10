Mother kills two sons, attempts to end her life

A 30-year-old woman of Vendaiyampatti near Budalur attempted to end her life on Monday after killing her two young sons aged seven and five.

According to police, Sathya lost her husband a few months ago and was under severe depression since then. She killed her sons, Mukesh, 7, and Nithish, 5, before attempting to end her life. However, a relative thwarted her attempt. Subsequently, all of them were rushed to Thanjavur Medical College Hospital where Nithish died on Monday. Mukesh died on Tuesday, while Sathya was undergoing treatment.

Budalur police have registered a case and are investigating.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.

