Mother kills daughter, surrenders at police station

July 30, 2023 11:54 pm | Updated 11:54 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A 53-year-old woman killed her daughter near Thottiyam in Tiruchi district and surrendered at the police station on Sunday.

According to police, S. Annakili, 53, a native of Mahakalikudi near Manachanallur, was living with her daughter S. Manjula, 34, who reportedly had mental health issues. Meanwhile, Annakili admitted her daughter to a private home for differently-abled in Tiruchi after she was separated from her husband. On July 27, Annakili took her daughter to register for Kalaignar Magalir Urumai Thogai Scheme, after which Manjula allegedly refused to return to the differently-abled home.

On Sunday early morning, when Manjula was sleeping at her relative’s house at Ariyanampettai, Annakili killed her by dropping a heavy stone on her head and surrendered before the Thottiyam police. She was arrested under Section 302 (Punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

