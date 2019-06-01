Most seats in government arts and science colleges have been filled

Most of the seats for UG programmes in government arts and science colleges in the district have been filled in the first round of counselling.

While almost all seats have been filled in the Periyar EVR College in Tiruchi, a chunk of seats in the Government Arts College, Thuvakudi, and the Arignar Anna Government Arts and Science College, Musiri, will be filled in the next round of counselling, it is learnt.

There are more than 1,000 seats each in the various UG programmes in Periyar EVR College in Tiruchi and Arignar Anna Government Arts and Science College, Musiri, and close to 500 seats in Government Arts and Science College, Thuvakudi.

In Periyar EVR College, as many as 1,250 out of 1,420 seats in 15 departments have been filled. The remaining seats will be filled through quota conversion, Principal I. Julie said.

There was encouraging response from the students to the marks-based single window counselling system of admissions carried out in a way similar to the engineering admissions, Principal of Government Arts and Science College, Thuvakudi, S. Manimegaladevi said. The next round of counselling will be conducted on June 17, she said.

M. K. Rajkumar, Principal, Arignar Anna Government Arts and Science College, Musiri, said that in all likelihood, the remaining seats will be filled in the second round of counselling on June 10. The interest of students from rural parts is in B.A. English and Tamil, and B.Sc. Chemistry, Mathematics and Physics. The general mentality of the students in rural parts is to take up a career in teaching after college education, Prof. Rajkumar said.

There are some programmes for which there have been no takers. For instance, there is lack of enthusiasm among students to join B.A. Psychology and B.A. Journalism programmes, teachers said.