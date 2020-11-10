Most parents in city are not for reopening of schools

They express their apprehension about safety of children during the pandemic

To seek the views and opinions of parents, parent-teacher associations and other stakeholders, the School Education Department conducted consultation meetings at the campuses of various schools in different parts of the district on Monday.

Majority of parents, who participated in the consultation meetings in Tiruchi district on Monday, were reported to have expressed their apprehension on safety of children if the schools were opened when the COVID-19 virus was yet to be brought under control. .

According to sources in the Chief Educational Office, consultation meetings were conducted in 538 schools including government, aided, matriculation and CBSE affiliated schools in Tiruchi district. Similar meetings were held in 436 schools in Thanjavur district. Besides the officials of the School Education Department and principals and headmasters, a section of teachers were called in for duty to conduct the meetings. Though elaborate arrangements were made to ensure social distancing norms, only 15 % to 20% of parents actually turned up to the meetings, apparently due to the fear of contracting the virus. While the government and government aided schools collected the filled up forms from the parents, private schools sought the views of parents through online. Many were divided on reopening schools at this juncture.

“We are ready to reopen the schools as per the directions and guidelines of the Government. But, several parents are still apprehensive on the safety of their children at this juncture,” says C. Sundara Raman, secretary, Cauvery Global Senior Secondary School in Tiruchi.

A senior official of the School Education Department told The Hindu that opinion was clearly divided among parents and teachers. While a section of parents were in favour of reopening, others were apprehensive that the safety of their children would be at the risk of contracting the virus particularly during rainy and winter seasons.

Several parents and a section of school managements were reported to have expressed their concern on the practical difficulties in enforcing physical distancing norms in the school campuses as well as transporting them to the schools from their homes.

A section of parents of male students had expressed their opinion in favour of school reopening. However, parents of female students where not in favour of it, another official said.