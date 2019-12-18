Local body polls: Most nominations pass scrutiny in Tiruchi

Barring a few, most of the nominations filed for various posts in rural local bodies of the district were accepted during scrutiny held on Tuesday.

Scrutiny of nominations was taken up at panchayat offices and panchayat union offices under the supervision of nominated officers. Besides candidates, their agents and advocates participated in the process.

Collector and District Election Officer S. Sivarasu inspected the scrutiny at Panchayat Union Office in Pullampadi.

Out of 149 nominations submitted for district panchayat ward member posts, just one was found invalid and rejected subsequently. Fifteen papers were rejected for election to panchayat union wards. A total of 1,428 nominations were accepted.

As far as panchayat president posts, 2,048 nominations were accepted and 18 rejected on various grounds. Out of 9,582 filed for panchayat ward member posts, 9,533 were accepted and 49 rejected.

The Collector said that Thursday (December 19) would be the last day for withdrawal of nominations. The final list of candidates would be released the same evening.

Election Observer M. Lakshmi also held a meeting at the Collectorate on election preparedness.