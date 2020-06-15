Most IT employees still prefer to work from home

Most employees of IT companies in ELCOT IT Park at Navalpattu still prefer to work from home even after partial restoration of transport services.

More than 80% of the over 1,500 employees have chosen to work from home. Only two companies have resumed their activities in the 60,000 sq.ft. IT building.

About 200 employees of the two companies have started coming to work. “Though transport services are available, and permission has been granted to the companies to resume operations at their offices, employees of four companies have chosen to work from home as they find it more convenient,” an ELCOT official said.

The entire rental space in the building has been occupied by M/s i Link Systems Pvt Ltd.; M/s Scientific Publishing Company, M/s Vuram Technology Solutions Pvt. Ltd., M/s Vdart Technologies; M/s GI Tech Gaming Co. India Pvt. Ltd.; and M/s VR Della IT Services Pvt. Ltd.

A few among these companies have also evinced interest in leasing out space in the proposed new one lakh sq. ft. IT Tower.

The project costing ₹40 crore for which the plan has already been readied has been entrusted with the Public Works Department.

The ELCOT IT Park encompasses a Special Economic Zone on an expanse of 147.61 acres. SEZ approval has been accorded for an extent of 123.23 acres, as per official records.

So far, 34 four acres have been allotted to M/s Sutherland Global Services Ltd (10 acres), M/S. WNS Global Services (P) Ltd. (five acres), M/s. Zylog Systems Ltd. (five acres), M/s. Unlimited Innovations India Pvt. Ltd. (five acres), M/s Assyst International Pvt. Ltd. (three acres); M/s iLink Multitech Solutions Pvt. Ltd. (two acres), M/s Vdart Technologies (two acres), and M/s. Health Plan Systems (India) Pvt. Ltd.