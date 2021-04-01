Most engineering colleges complete practical exams for final year students

Most of the engineering colleges here have completed practical classes and practical examinations for final year students before March 31, as per the directive issued by Anna University, in view emergence of COVID-19 clusters, but are pondering how the practical exams could be conducted for students in the first, second and third years.

As per the Government Order dated March 22 issued by the Revenue and Disaster Management Department, the practical classes and practical exams must be completed in physical mode by March 31. For those UG/PG programmes in non-autonomous affiliated colleges where laboratory classes and examinations cannot be completed in physical mode by then, it could be conducted at a convenient time in future with due notification, the GO states.

It is not possible to conduct online practicals exam for students in Civil and Mechanical streams, but the teachers have been trying hard to adopt demonstration methodology for conduct of practical classes, according to college administrators.

The final-year students were also facilitated to complete their project work. “This is the time of the year when the students submit their project work in a one-month time slot. The students, by and large, were able to complete their tasks,” T. Senthilkumar, Professor and Dean, University College of Engineering, BIT Campus, Anna University, said.

Meanwhile, the online classes being conducted since March 23 has gained momentum. According to college administrators, the decision of the State Government to resume academic activities in the online mode, in view of the increasing cases of COVID-19 in various parts of the State, was inevitable as there were practical difficulties in complying with Standard Operating Procedures, particularly in enforcing social distancing.

While controlling the students in classroom situations was possible though difficult, there was no way to keep tabs on them in hostels, a college head said.

Since there was going to be six working days for the rest of the academic year possibly with an extended duration, completing the remaining portions through online classes well in time before the semester examination would not be a problem, he said.