Mosquito nets sent to Odisha

The Business Development Unit of Salem Division of Southern Railway on Saturday transported medicated mosquito nets to Sambalpur in Odisha from Karur.

The mosquito nets, loaded in 42 wagons and weighing 2,658 tonnes, would reach Sambalpur in a few days. A press release said it had fetched revenue to the tune of ₹51.20 lakh to the railways.

