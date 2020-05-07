Mosquito net manufacturers hope migrants will stay back

Mosquito net manufacturers in Karur, who have resumed operations from Wednesday, are fervently hoping that migrant workers from North India would stay to ensure uninterrupted operations.

The Karur units are the major suppliers of mosquito nets in the country and also export to countries such as South Africa, Myanmar and other countries. The industry is said to generate an annual turn over of more than ₹1,000 crore, including exports.

According to industry representatives the nearly 100 units employ about 3,000 migrant workers from North India. The migrants are mostly from Bihar, Odisha and West Bengal.

After the extended lockdown, many among the migrants are said to have expressed the wish to return to their home towns under one pretext or other, especially after the Railways announced plans to operate special trains. Industry representatives say that an exodus of migrants from the town may seriously impede the functioning of the mosquito net manufacturing industry.

“We always take care of them well; we have been taking care of their needs such as accommodation and medical care. Even during the past 45 days, we have been supplying rice, oil and other essentials supplies. Besides, each worker was paid ₹100 a day(during the lockdown) and we hope they will stay back,” said A. R. Malaiyappasamy, president of the TN HDPE Mono Filament Yarn and Fabric Manufacturers Welfare Association.

The industry is also hoping that the State government would go ahead with its earlier plan of supplying mosquito nets free of cost to Below Poverty Line families. Some fear that the COVID-19 pandemic might put the initiative on hold.