Mosquito menace troubles residents

March 24, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - TIRUCHI

A large-scale breeding of mosquitoes in the stagnant water of the Uyyakondan canal torments the people living close to it in the city.

The breeding of mosquitoes was under control until the flow of water in the canal. After the Mettur dam was closed for releasing water about two months ago, The Water Resources Department officials subsequently stopped releasing water in the Uyyakondan canal too. In the absence of flow of fresh water, the existing water in the canal has become stagnant for more than two months. It has now turned out to be a major breeding ground for mosquitoes. It is clearly visible to see the large-scale breeding of mosquitoes at various places. The growth of water hyacinths on the stagnated water is said to be adding ground for mosquito breeding.

The issue has become severe in residential colonies close to the Uyyakondan canal. The residents find it difficult to bear the mosquito bite at night. Areas such as Alwarthope, Chinnasamy Nagar, Pudu Mariamman Temple, Anna Nagar, Bheema Nagar, SBI Officer’s Colony, Palakarai, and Varaganeri bear the brunt of it.

“Despite closing the doors and windows well in advance before the sunset, we could not escape from the mosquito bite. We spend sleepless nights,” says a resident of SBI Officer’s Colony on Lawsons Road.

ADVERTISEMENT

Demanding the intervention of the officials, several residential welfare associations and forums have submitted petitions to the Tiruchi Corporation. They have pointed out the sufferings of the residents due to the mosquito menace. Many of them had fallen ill due to the impact of mosquito bites.

The affected residents have demanded that Corporation and the WRD officials to remove the stagnant water by pumping it out. Otherwise, water should be released in the canal for a few days to clear the stagnant water, they said.