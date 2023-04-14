Mosques keep the ‘nonbu kanji’ coming during Ramzan despite rising costs

April 14, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Though the ingredients are costlier this year, mosques in the city continue to prepare and distribute ‘nonbu kanji,’ the slow-cooked gruel made of rice, pulses and vegetables during the fasting month of Ramzan.

Traditionally served to break the fast that begins at dawn and lasts until sunset, mosques prepare and serve ‘nonbu kanji’ free of charge for worshippers during ‘iftar’ and also the general public.

“Prices of all materials such as rice, dal, garlic, and even firewood have risen because of the high demand during Ramzan, but we have been able to manage with the help of contributions from our congregation. This year, on an average, we have been serving 75 kg of ‘kanji’ in a day,” P. Sikandar, ‘mutawalli’ of Madina Masjid in Alwarthope told The Hindu.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the Rahmaniapuram Mosque in Thillai Nagar, ‘kanji’ is made available for over 400 persons, besides iftar arrangements for nearly 250 within the premises. A similar quantity is cooked at Al-Taqwa Mosque in Ammayappa Nagar.

“Since firewood has become costlier, we have shifted to gas stoves this year. The ‘kanji’ is available to everyone irrespective of their faith, provided they brought their own vessels. We also get requests from patients’ families in nearby hospitals,” said M. Shahjahan, ‘mutawalli’ of both the mosques.

Teams of cooks employed just for Ramzan kanji preparation charge ₹85,000 for their services, said mosque officials.

After lockdown, mosque committees can spend ₹15,000 to ₹20,000 a day on kanji preparation. The preference for ‘jeeraga samba’ rice has added to the cost. “Jeeraga samba makes the ‘nonbu kanji’ tasty and rich in flavour. We serve 70-80 kg of the gruel per day to the general public and to 400 fasting students from the nearby colleges,” said S. Mubarak Hussaini, vice-president, Jailaniya Mosque in Subramaniapuram.