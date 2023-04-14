ADVERTISEMENT

Mosques keep the ‘nonbu kanji’ coming during Ramzan despite rising costs

April 14, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The slow-cooked gruel is available to all free of charge during the month of fasting

Nahla Nainar

Nonbu kanji being distributed to the public at Jailaniya Mosque in Subramaniapuram, Tiruchi on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Though the ingredients are costlier this year, mosques in the city continue to prepare and distribute ‘nonbu kanji,’ the slow-cooked gruel made of rice, pulses and vegetables during the fasting month of Ramzan.

Traditionally served to break the fast that begins at dawn and lasts until sunset, mosques prepare and serve ‘nonbu kanji’ free of charge for worshippers during ‘iftar’ and also the general public.

“Prices of all materials such as rice, dal, garlic, and even firewood have risen because of the high demand during Ramzan, but we have been able to manage with the help of contributions from our congregation. This year, on an average, we have been serving 75 kg of ‘kanji’ in a day,” P. Sikandar, ‘mutawalli’ of Madina Masjid in Alwarthope told The Hindu.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

At the Rahmaniapuram Mosque in Thillai Nagar, ‘kanji’ is made available for over 400 persons, besides iftar arrangements for nearly 250 within the premises. A similar quantity is cooked at Al-Taqwa Mosque in Ammayappa Nagar.

“Since firewood has become costlier, we have shifted to gas stoves this year. The ‘kanji’ is available to everyone irrespective of their faith, provided they brought their own vessels. We also get requests from patients’ families in nearby hospitals,” said M. Shahjahan, ‘mutawalli’ of both the mosques.

Teams of cooks employed just for Ramzan kanji preparation charge ₹85,000 for their services, said mosque officials.

After lockdown, mosque committees can spend ₹15,000 to ₹20,000 a day on kanji preparation. The preference for ‘jeeraga samba’ rice has added to the cost. “Jeeraga samba makes the ‘nonbu kanji’ tasty and rich in flavour. We serve 70-80 kg of the gruel per day to the general public and to 400 fasting students from the nearby colleges,” said S. Mubarak Hussaini, vice-president, Jailaniya Mosque in Subramaniapuram.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US