ADVERTISEMENT

Mortar-like object found near Tiruchi

Published - October 30, 2024 08:28 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

An object believed to be a dummy mortar was found on the banks of the Cauvery river at Andhanallur village near Tiruchi on Thursday, said police sources. 

ADVERTISEMENT

The locals noticed the object on the river bank and alerted the Jeeyapuram police station.

Acting on information, local police personnel, Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad besides scientific officers rushed to the spot and took possession of the light weight object, said police sources.

The sources said the object was sent to military personnel to ascertain the type of ammunition.  Police are inquiring as to how the object came to be found here. Further investigations are on.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US