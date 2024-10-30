Mortar-like object found near Tiruchi

An object believed to be a dummy mortar was found on the banks of the Cauvery river at Andhanallur village near Tiruchi on Thursday, said police sources.

The locals noticed the object on the river bank and alerted the Jeeyapuram police station.

Acting on information, local police personnel, Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad besides scientific officers rushed to the spot and took possession of the light weight object, said police sources.

The sources said the object was sent to military personnel to ascertain the type of ammunition. Police are inquiring as to how the object came to be found here. Further investigations are on.