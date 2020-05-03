‘Mortality rate of COVID-19 cases in T.N. low’

PUDUKOTTAI

Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar on Sunday said that mortality rate in Tamil Nadu in respect of COVID-19 cases was low because of effective clinical management, treatment protocols and patient care.

The mortality rate was being maintained in the range of 1.1 to 1.2 percent in Tamil Nadu, Mr. Vijayabaskar told reporters.

The Health Minister accompanied the central team, which had, after inspecting hospitals to take stock of the initiatives taken to manage the pandemic, expressed its appreciation of the clinical management being followed in Tamil Nadu.

Mr. Vijayabaskar said same type of nutritious diet was being given to all COVID-19 positive patients undergoing treatment at exclusive COVID hospitals across the State.

The State government was taking all steps in a focused way with complete dedication and by constituting committees in dealing with the current situation.

To a query, he said the Health Department had made comprehensive medical arrangements to deal with COVID-19 pandemic across the State with 29,000 beds in the first phase.

The facilities were being scaled up continuously, he said adding that admission of COVID-19 positive patients were being done in the four Government Medical College Hospitals at Chennai and the occupancy was 55 per cent.

The State government was well-prepared and well-equipped to deal with any kind of situation including bed facility, equipment and drugs to deal with COVID-19.

Frontline warriors battling to contain the spread of the disease were being provided with zinc and multi-vitamin tablets besides kabasura kudineer and nilavembu kudineer to improve their immunity, the Minister said