Mortality rate in COVID-19 cases comes down further: Health Minister

Pudukottai

11 October 2020 18:12 IST

The mortality rate in COVID-19 positive cases which was 1.6 % last week has now been brought down to below 1.3 %, Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar said on Sunday. The number of those cured of the viral infection in the State has risen to 92 %, the Minister further said.

Speaking to reporters here, Mr. Vijayabaskar said intensive measures taken by the State government to curb the spread of the viral infection had resulted in bringing down the COVID-19 positivity rate within 10 % in all districts. Instructions had been given to micro, small and large industrial units to carry out COVID-19 tests on their labourers between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. in the respective units, the Minister said adding that medical camps had been started during night hours at Chennai. Fever camps were being conducted continuously in all the districts to detect COVID-19 cases.

At a time when COVID-19 positive cases were on the rise in other States, the Tamil Nadu government had mounted extra vigil in border districts deploying medical teams to screen those entering the State. Stating that the COVID-19 vaccine trials were currently under way without causing any side-effects, Mr. Vijayabaskar appealed to the general public to compulsorily wear a mask while venturing out and adhering to the safety measures as advocated by the State government.

He said treatment had been provided to 5.97 lakh persons in the State affected by the viral infection so far. The State government had appointed over 15,000 doctors, nurses and lab technicians during the COVID period. Awareness about the viral infection and the precautionary measures being taken to curb its spread was being created through documentary films and television.