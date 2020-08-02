Mortal remains of BSF soldier cremated with full State honours

Tiruchi

02 August 2020 18:36 IST

The mortal remains of Border Security Force soldier S. Thirumurthy was cremated with full State honours at Pullavarayankudikadu village in Tiruvarur district on Sunday. The BSF soldier who was serving in Kathua district in Jammu and Kashmir sustained grievous injury when an assault rifle he was handling accidentally went off. The bullet apparently hit his eye. He was rushed to the military hospital but died while undergoing treatment.

The body of Thirumurthy was brought by a team of BSF personnel to his native village Pullavarayankudikadu in the early hours on Sunday. The body was kept in his house for relatives and general public to pay homage. State Food Minister R. Kamaraj, Tiruvarur District Collector T. Anand, and Superintendent of Police M. Durai paid their homage. Members from various political parties also paid their respects.

The body was thereafter taken in a military truck to the cremation ground at the village and cremated with full State honours. The BSF soldier is survived by wife Tamizharasi, son Agathiyan and daughter Ahalya.

