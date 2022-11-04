Moringa Park to come up in Karur soon

Minsiters V. Senthil Balaji, M.R.K. Paneerselvam and T.M. Anbarasan at an international moringa fair in Karur on Friday. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

ADVERTISEMENT

A Moringa Park would soon be established in Karur, Minister for Electricity V. Senthilbalaji said on Friday.

Speaking at the inauguration of a three-day international moringa fair, organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry in Karur, Mr. Senthilbalaji said the site for the proposed park was almost ready and it would soon be inaugurated, with the support of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.

With the Aravakurichi belt in Karur district being a major producer of drumsticks, the demand for promoting agro-based industries to produce value-added products from moringa has been a long-pending demand in the region. “It has been a major election promise. We have been continuously working towards fulfilling it and now it is becoming a reality,” Mr. Senthilbalaji said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Minister, who represents Karur constituency, listed various development projects sanctioned by the DMK government for the district. “Projects worth more than ₹3,000 crore have been announced already and more are in the pipeline,” he said citing the sanction of an agriculture college, a couple of barrages across Cauvery river at Nerur and Marudhur and other projects. Karur would also get an airport soon, he added.

In a message, which was read out by Mr. Senthilbalaji at the event, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin assured all support for moringa farmers. The government has already declared a moringa export zone covering seven districts, including Karur, the Chief Minister pointed out.

Minister for Agriculture M.R.K. Panneerselvam said that moringa was grown on about 53,500 acres in Tamil Nadu and there was tremendous scope for producing value-added products from drumsticks. Entrepreneurs should come forward to tap the potential by setting up moringa-based food industries.

T.M. Anbarasan, Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, said that MSMEs contributed significantly for the economic growth of Tamil Nadu. Highlighting the nutritional value of moringa, Mr. Anbarasan called upon entrepreneurs to go in for value-added products. The government would extend all assistance to entrepreneurs, he said and elaborated on the various government schemes being implemented for the benefit of the MSME sector.

V. Arun Roy, secretary, MSME, emphasised the need for strengthening production and supply chains of moringa and called upon entrepreneurs to leverage government schemes such as Tamil Nadu Emerging Sector Seed Fund for starting moringa-based businesses.

Collector T. Prabhushankar called upon entrepreneurs to make Karur a cluster for moringa value addition. Moringa leaf soup powder was already being supplied as part of the Pokkisham package being distributed to pregnant women in the district, he said and suggested that such moringa value-added products could be supplied to school students too.

Shankar Vanavarayar, vice chairman, CII, Tamil Nadu; K. Venkatesan chairman; and Senthil Sankar, vice chairman, CII, Karur, were among those who spoke.