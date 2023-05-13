More women opt for public transport buses in urban areas: Minister

May 13, 2023 06:16 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST - THANJAVUR

Women’s patronage for public transport bus services in urban areas has increased considerably following the free travel offered to them, according to the Transport Minister S.S. Sivashankar.

Talking to the reporters after inaugurating the GPS-based bus stop announcement system in the town services operated by the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation, Kumbakonam Division at Thanjavur New Bus Stand on Saturday, the Transport Minister claimed that the urban/town services operated by the State Transport Corporations in the State recorded women commuter patronage of around 40%.

This had increased to 68% after the introduction of free travel concession to women commuters in urban/town bus services since the concession had resulted in the migration of women commuters to the public transport system from their personal transport mode of two-wheelers and other private transport modes such as autorickshaws/vans, he added.

Stating that GPS-based bus stop announcement system had been introduced in 100 town bus services operated in four major towns in Central Tamil Nadu – Tiruchi 40, Thanjavur 25, Kumbakonam 20 and Karur 15 – in the first phase, the Minister claimed that the new system would be of immense help to the tourists and as well as commuters as they could get ready early to alight at their destination since the announcement would be made 100 meters prior to the arrival of the bus stop.

The Minister also distributed the “handbook for drivers” brought out by the TNSTC, Kumbakonam Division on the occasion.