More vehicles deployed to spray disinfectants in Pudukottai Town

PUDUKOTTAI

25 May 2021 19:21 IST

Pudukottai municipal authorities have deployed 12 more vehicles to spray disinfectants in all wards falling under their limits.

The exercise was being carried out earlier through10 vehicles.

Municipal authorities said the rise in COVID-19 cases in Pudukottai prompted them to augment the number of vehicles. Teams of sanitary workers were being engaged for spraying disinfectants at various places including central bus stand, bazaar areas and containment zones in Pudukottai Town. Spraying of disinfectants was being done in the morning and evening in all 42 wards. Some of the containment zones in Pudukottai municipal limits included Shanmuga Nagar, Kamarajapuram, Periyar Nagar and Kamban Nagar.

The addition of vehicles for spraying infectants would enable coverage of narrow lanes and bylanes as well. The intense lockdown period was being made use of for spraying disinfectants as there was hardly any movement of public and vehicles, the authorities further said adding that the additional vehicles used for the purpose also belonged to the municipality.