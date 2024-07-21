GIFT a SubscriptionGift
More urban primary health centres to come up in Tiruchi

It is proposed to have one UPHC for a population of 50,000 and Tiruchi, with a population of 12 lakh needs 24 UPHCs to achieve this target. There are 18 of them at present

Published - July 21, 2024 06:36 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Ancy Donal Madonna
A new UPHC is being built at Melur in Srirangam after the old facility near the Government Hospital was demolished.

A new UPHC is being built at Melur in Srirangam after the old facility near the Government Hospital was demolished. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Considering the increased patronage of urban primary health centres (UPHC) in recent years, the Tiruchi Corporation has taken steps to establish more UPHCs across the city.

The need for more UPHCs was felt during the COVID-19 pandemic when the demand for public health facilities increased. Such health centres would ensure hassle-free access to medical care and strengthen the healthcare sector.

The scheme envisages one UPHC for a population of 50,000 people to ensure effective healthcare delivery. By this yardstick, the city, with a population of 12 lakh, requires 24 urban primary health centres. At present, Tiruchi has 18 UPHCs catering to pregnancy check-ups, consultations, and medication needs for non-communicable diseases.

UPHC at Panjapur

A new facility is being built at Panjapur at a cost of ₹1.2 crore with provision for an inpatient facility, consultation rooms, and labs. The centre is aimed at covering the low-income groups in the locality. Similarly, the old facility at Kattur was demolished, and a new one is being constructed in the same location. The existing centre at Srirangam was demolished since the facility was not fully utilised due to its proximity to the government hospital there. An UPHC is being built at Melur.

Meanwhile, the civic body has sent a proposal to the government to set up a UPHC at Ariyamangalam. The project is expected to take shape soon. Additional buildings are being constructed on the premises of the UPHCs, which have been receiving good patronage.

“The construction of the new centres is expected to be completed within this year. Our team would regularly monitor the footfall at each of the UPHCs, and the facilities would be upgraded in time,” said T. Manivannan, City Health Officer.

The new centres are being set up in the city under the National Urban Health Mission with financial assistance from the Centre and State governments.

