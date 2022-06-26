More train services to be resumed in July

Southern Railway has announced the resumption of some trains originating from Tiruchi Division as unreserved express specials from next month.

The Tiruchi - Karaikudi special (Train No. 06887) service will resume from July 18. The train will leave Tiruchi at 4 p.m. and reach Karaikudi Junction at 5.50 p.m. The Karaikudi - Tiruchi special (Train No. 06888) will recommence from July 19. The train will leave Karaikudi at 9.40 a.m. and reach Tiruchi at 11.35 a.m. Both trains will have stoppages at Kumaramangalam, Keeranur, Vellanur, Pudukottai, Namanasamudram, Tirumayam, Chettinad and Kottaiyur. The services would be operated daily barring Sundays.

The Tiruchi - Karaikal daily unreserved express special (Train No. 06880) will resume from July 23. The train will depart Tiruchi at 10.30 a.m. and reach Karaikal at 2.45 p.m. It will be operated with an eight-car DEMU rake with stoppages at Ponmalai, Manjattidal, Tiruverumbur, Tondamanpatti, Solagampatti, Aiyanapuram, Budalur, Alakkudi, Thanjavur Junction, Kudikadu, Saliyamangalam, Ammapet, Koyilvenni, Nidamangalam, Koradacheri, Tirumanthikunam, Kulikarai, Tiruvarur Junction, Adiyakkamangalam, Kuthur, Kizhvelur, Sikkal, Andanapettai, Nagapattinam Junction, Vellpapalyam, Nagore and Thirumalairayanpattinam.

The Vriddhachalam - Tiruchi express special (Train No. 06892) will resume from July 25, while the Vriddhachalam - Tiruchi special (Train No. 06891) will recommence from July 26. The daily train will leave Tiruchi at 6 p.m. and reach Vriddhachalam at 9.20 p.m. It will depart Vriddhachalam at 6 a.m. and reach Tiruchi at 9 a.m. The trains will have stoppages at Ponmalai, Tiruchi Town, Srirangam, Uttamarkovil, Pichchandarkovil, Valadi, Lalgudi, Kattur, Pullambadi, Kallakudi Palanganatham, Kallagam, Sillakudi, Ariyalur, Ottakovil, Vellur Halt, Sendurai, Mathur, Ichangadu Halt, Ichchangadu, Pennadam, Talanallur and Vriddhachalam Town.

The Thanjavur - Mayiladuthurai special (Train No. 06874) will resume on July 20, while the Mayiladuthurai - Thanjavur special (Train No. 06873) will resume on July 22. The daily train from Thanjavur will leave at 10.05 a.m. and reach Mayiladuthurai at 12 noon. It will leave Mayiladuthurai at 8.05 p.m. and reach Thanjavur at 9.50 p.m. The trains will have stoppages at Kuttalam, Narasingampet, Aduturai, Tiruvidaimarudur, Tirunageswaram, Kumbakonam, Darasuram, Swamimalai, Sundaraperumal Kovil, Papanasam, Pandaravidai, Ayyampet, Pasupati Kovil and Titte.

The Thanjavur - Tiruchi daily special (Train No. 06683) will resume with effect from July 23. It will leave Thanjavur at 4.20 p.m. and reach Tiruchi at 5.30 p.m. with stoppages at Alakkudi, Budalur, Aiyanapuram, Solagampatti, Tondamanpatti, Tiruverumbur, Manjattidal and Ponmalai.

The Nagapattinam - Karaikal daily unreserved special (Train No. 06898) will resume on July 20, while the Karaikal - Nagapattinam special (Train No. 06897) will resume on July 21. The trains will have stoppages at Vellpapalayam, Nagore and Thirumalairayanpattinam, according to a Southern Railway press release.