More than 900 Vinayaka idols to be installed in rural areas of Tiruchi

September 13, 2023 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - TIRUCHI

With less than a week ahead of Vinayaka Chaturthi, Tiruchi district rural police have planned to scale up security apparatus and bandobast arrangements at identified locations to ensure smooth conduct of the festival and to avert any untoward incidents.

Superintendent of Police V. Varun Kumar on Wednesday convened a meeting with sub-divisional level police officers and station house officers to discuss security arrangements for the festival and procession of idols for immersion.

The police have given permission to install Vinayaka idols at 919 places that fall under the jurisdiction of 31 police stations in rural police limits in Tiruchi district, said police sources. Mr. Varun Kumar, who also held talks with Hindu organisations, has urged them to install idols only at permitted places and take out the procession on time.

He also sought the cooperation of procession organisers in conducting the festival peacefully without any untoward incidents and urged them to follow the guidelines released by the State government for installing idols. The station house officers have been asked to chalk out the routes for idol processions and subsequent diversions in the movement of vehicles to avoid traffic snarls.

Three places – Thuvarankurichi, Puthanatham, and Kolakudi near Thottiyam – have been identified as sensitive by the police and special security arrangements will be put in place during the procession of Vinayakar idols, police sources said.

With the festival commencing on September 18, processions to immerse idols in select water bodies identified under each police station limits will take place on September 20.