More than 8,000 saplings planted in Thanjavur, Tiruvarur

THANJAVUR

06 July 2021 18:41 IST

More than 8,000 saplings have been planted in Thanjavur and Tiruvarur districts during the week-long Van Mahotsav (forest festival) organised annually as part of the ‘Cauvery Calling’ campaign to improve green cover in the delta region by Isha Foundation.

The campaign was launched in 2019, and the first week of July is observed as Van Mahotsav week. This year, a total of 8,190 saplings of various tree species raised at Isha Nurseries in the two districts were distributed for planting on lands owned/cultivated by farmers.

Advertising

Advertising

While 3,140 saplings were planted in 25.50 acres in Thanjavur, 5,050 were planted in 27.50 acres in Tiruvarur . Besides the two districts, 8,622 saplings were planted on 39 acres in Pudukottai, 2,100 in 27 acres in Perambalur and 6,000 saplings in 26 acres in Tiruchi, according to an official release.