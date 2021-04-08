More than 65,000 people have been vaccinated: Collector

A total of 68,607 persons have been administered the COVID-19 vaccine in Thanjavur district, according to Collector M. Govinda Rao.

Disclosing this in a press release, the Collector said that so for 20,597 people in the district have tested positive for the novel coronavirus and 823 were undergoing treatment. Stating that the vaccines were available in adequate numbers in the district, he called upon the people to cooperate with the district administration in controlling the spread of the virus during this second wave.

Pointing out that not less than 2,500 tests were being conducted every day in the district, he urged the people to wear face masks while moving out of their homes and apply sanitisers on their hands at frequent intervals.