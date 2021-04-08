Tiruchirapalli

More than 65,000 people have been vaccinated: Collector

A total of 68,607 persons have been administered the COVID-19 vaccine in Thanjavur district, according to Collector M. Govinda Rao.

Disclosing this in a press release, the Collector said that so for 20,597 people in the district have tested positive for the novel coronavirus and 823 were undergoing treatment. Stating that the vaccines were available in adequate numbers in the district, he called upon the people to cooperate with the district administration in controlling the spread of the virus during this second wave.

Pointing out that not less than 2,500 tests were being conducted every day in the district, he urged the people to wear face masks while moving out of their homes and apply sanitisers on their hands at frequent intervals.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 8, 2021 7:19:31 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/more-than-65000-people-have-been-vaccinated-collector/article34273251.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY