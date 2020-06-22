More than 50,000 cases booked for violation of prohibitory orders

The number of cases booked against those found violating the prohibitory orders across Tiruchi Range comprising five districts and in Tiruchi City limits has crossed 50,000 till date ever since the lockdown was clamped in late March.

More than 50,000 vehicles were confiscated till date during daily drives conducted by the law enforcers across Tiruchi, Pudukottai, Ariyalur, Karur and Perambalur districts besides those separately seized by the Tiruchi City Police in its jurisdiction.

Police sources said Tiruchi Rural was on top in respect of cases booked for violation of section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure with the figure exceeding a little over 20,500 from March 25 to June 20. Pudukottai district was second with the number of cases booked being 8,718 followed by Karur district where 7,088 cases were registered. The number of cases booked in Perambalur and Ariyalur districts were 5,607 and 5,960 respectively.

Cases booked by the Tiruchi City Police in its jurisdiction separately were 2,910. Two-wheelers accounted for maximum number among the vehicles seized by police teams. Police statistics reveal that as many as 53,816 two-wheelers were seized including 17,220 by the Tiruchi Rural Police and 9,265 by the Tiruchi City Police.

Alongside enforcing prohibitory orders, the police have been carrying out awareness drive in the wake of steady rise in COVID-19 positive cases in Tiruchi. The City Police has come out with an audio message urging the general public not to venture out of their respective home unless it was for some emergency purpose, says Commissioner of Police V. Varadharaju.

The audio message also appeals to the public to wear mask while venturing out and maintain personal distancing.Mr.Varadharaju said nearly 25 per cent of the City Police strength was being kept as a standby.

All police stations falling within the limits of Tiruchi City Police were being disinfected every day. Foot operated sanitiser units had been provided at police stations and face shields to all policemen attached to city police limits, Mr. Varadharaju added. Police sources say a vast majority of vehicles seized for flouting prohibitory orders had been released after obtaining a written undertaking from its respective owner. The number of seized vehicles released so far was over 40,000.