More than 4,500 pump sets energised in Thanjavur, Tiruvarur districts
A total of 4,722 agriculture pump sets in Thanjavur and Tiruvarur districts have been energised under the “One Year One Lakh Power Connections” project, according to Chief Minister, M. K. Stalin.
Disclosing this during an interaction with beneficiary farmers in the two districts through video conference on Saturday, the Chief Minister said that 18,649.15 acres (15,698.60 acres in Thanjavur and 2,951.15 acres in Tiruvarur) would stand to benefit as the beneficiary farmers (3,398 in Thanjavur and 1,324 in Tiruvarur) could take up cultivation with confidence.
He called upon them to make best use of the free power supply for agriculture operations.
