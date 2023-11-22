ADVERTISEMENT

More than 2,500 buses will be operated to Tiruvannamalai for Karthigai Deepam festival

November 22, 2023

The Hindu Bureau

The State-owned transport corporations have planned to operate 2,700 buses as specials to Tiruvannamalai from important cities/towns across the State for three days from November 25 for the benefit of pilgrims attending the Karthigai Deepam festival of Sri Arunachaleswarar Temple, Tiruvannamalai.

According to an official release from the TNSTC-Kumbakonam Division, elaborate arrangements have been made for the operation of 6,947 trips to Tiruvannamalai from various cities/towns in Tamil Nadu, Bengaluru and Puducherry.

Nine temporary bus termini have been planned around Tiruvannamalai to avoid crowding of vehicles in the town from November 25 to 27. However, 40 small buses would be operated as free bus services from the temporary bus stands to the “girivalam” route and back during the three days.

The pilgrims and other commuters aspiring to visit Tiruvannamalai were advised to book onward and return tickets in advance through https://www.tnstc.in to help the Corporations operate the special trips in a successful manner.

The special buses originating from various places in the Delta and other districts down south will get terminated at the temporary bus stand planned near the Boys Higher Secondary School and at Vetrinagar on the Thirukovilur Road.

