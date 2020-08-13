More than 2,000 cured in Pudukottai

Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar on Thursday said 2,414 COVID-19 patients in Pudukottai district recovered after being treated in government hospitals.

Quality treatment was being provided to patients at Government Ranees Hospital, old Government Headquarters Hospital in Pudukottai Town and government hospitals in Aranthangi and Illupur, he said in a statement here.

Mr. Vijayabaskar said those undergoing treatment at the Siddha treatment centre were also being given quality treatment. Nutritious diet was being provided to them.

Various measures had been put in place on the instruction of the Chief Minister to control the spread of novel coronavirus across the State. Steps were being taken to continuously ensure that the patients received the best treatment.