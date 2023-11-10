More than 200 villages in Nagapattinam district will get piped drinking water connections

November 10, 2023 07:02 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - NAGAPATTINAM

The Combined Water Supply Scheme (CWSS) to provide piped drinking water connections to households in more than 200 villages in Nagapattinam district has gathered pace with the State government according administrative sanction for the first phase of the project.

The number of piped drinking water connections in rural households of Nagapattinam district is relatively less when compared to other districts. The groundwater aquifers in the district are also affected by excessive salinity due to its proximity to the Bay of Bengal. Except for a few areas in the Thirumarugal block, the groundwater in all the other six blocks remains saline, which ruled out the possibility of erecting borewells to supply drinking water to households through overhead tanks.

Farmers in the district also bear the brunt as the groundwater is not suitable for irrigating agricultural lands. To resolve the drinking water problem, the State government, by utilising the grant sanctioned by the 15th Finance Commission for implementing the Jal Jeevan mission to provide 55 litres per capita per day of piped drinking water supply to every rural household through a functional household tap connection, decided to implement a Combined Water Supply Scheme for the district at ₹ 1392.89 crore with River Kollidam in Thanjavur district as the water source.

During the recently held District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) meeting chaired by Nagapattinam MP M. Selvaraj, Collector Johny Tom Varghese and MLAs reviewed the implementation progress of the Combined Water Supply Scheme.

According to sources in the District Administration, the State government accorded administrative sanction recently to the proposal of the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage (TWAD) board to execute the project in 229 villages at a cost of ₹40.29 crore in the first phase. Works have gathered pace for installing underground pipelines.

With this project likely to be completed by the end of the financial year 2024-25, most of the rural households in Nagapattinam district would get piped drinking water supply, which would benefit nearly 7.5 lakh people, sources added.