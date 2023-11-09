ADVERTISEMENT

More than 16,000 lorries off the road in Tiruchi as part of protest against increase in tax

November 09, 2023 09:53 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The quarter-year tax on lorries had been increased by about 42%. It was a steep increase and would ruin the sector, says lorry owners’ association

The Hindu Bureau

Barring vehicles transporting essential commodities such as vegetables and milk, most lorries were not operated in Tiruchi on Thursday as part of the Statewide call to protest against the steep increase in tax.

According to sources, about 16,000 lorries belonging to Tiruchi district took part in the one-day (dawn to dusk) strike. About 7,000 sand lorries were among those which participated in it. Goodshed Road, East Boulevard Road, and Kondayampettai, which usually bustle with the operation of lorries, looked dull. Lorry owners chose to park their vehicles in their respective yards. Operators lorries transporting steel, manufactured sand, stone metals and other construction material participated in the strike.

R. Ravikumar, secretary of, the Tamil Nadu Sand Lorry Owners Federation, said the quarter-year tax on lorries had been increased by about 42%. It was a steep increase and would ruin the sector. The State government had increased the tax without studying the impact of it on the lorry operators. Similarly, the slapping of online fines had affected lorry operators. The State government should roll back the increase in tax immediately. Otherwise, the lorry operators would be forced to organise sustained protests.

