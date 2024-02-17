More than 1,500 received their degrees at Thanjavur college convocation

February 17, 2024 06:32 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - THANJAVUR

Over 1,500 students received their degree certificates at the 18th convocation of Bon Secours College for Women, Thanjavur, on Saturday.

Giving away the certificates to students, Central University of Tamil Nadu Vice-Chancellor M. Krishnan emphasised the importance of students’ role in nation building and empowerment of women.

Medals and certificates were given away to 119 university rank holders among the 1,573 candidates who received their degree certificates. Of these, 1,303 were undergraduate students, 147 postgraduate students and four Master of Philosophy students, according to a College release.

