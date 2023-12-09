ADVERTISEMENT

More than 1,000 persons benefited from the employment camps held in Thanjavur district

December 09, 2023 06:41 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - THANJAVUR

5,278 candidates attended ‘job melas’ in Thanjavur and Kumbakonam; 2,46,933 persons have registered their names with the District Employment and Guidance Cell

The Hindu Bureau

More than 1,000 job seekers in Thanjavur district have secured placements in various private companies / industries through the three employment camps organised by the government departments and coordinated by the district administration.

Disclosing this at the “job mela” held at the Periyar Maniammai Institute of Science and Technology, Vallam near Thanjavur on Saturday, District Collector Deepak Jacob said that 5,278 candidates attended the “job melas” held in Thanjavur in August and at Kumbakonam in October this year wherein 718 of them secured placements in private establishments across the State.

On Saturday, 3,257 job-seekers attended the camp held on the PMIST premises and 543 of them have been absorbed into various positions in different companies/industrial units.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Stating that 2,46,933 persons (1,35,725 women and 1,11,208 men) seeking jobs have registered their names with the District Employment and Guidance Cell, the Collector said that appointments in government establishments/ departments were being carried out through competitive examinations only.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Tiruchi / employment

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US