More than 1,000 persons benefited from the employment camps held in Thanjavur district

5,278 candidates attended ‘job melas’ in Thanjavur and Kumbakonam; 2,46,933 persons have registered their names with the District Employment and Guidance Cell

December 09, 2023 06:41 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

More than 1,000 job seekers in Thanjavur district have secured placements in various private companies / industries through the three employment camps organised by the government departments and coordinated by the district administration.

Disclosing this at the “job mela” held at the Periyar Maniammai Institute of Science and Technology, Vallam near Thanjavur on Saturday, District Collector Deepak Jacob said that 5,278 candidates attended the “job melas” held in Thanjavur in August and at Kumbakonam in October this year wherein 718 of them secured placements in private establishments across the State.

On Saturday, 3,257 job-seekers attended the camp held on the PMIST premises and 543 of them have been absorbed into various positions in different companies/industrial units.

Stating that 2,46,933 persons (1,35,725 women and 1,11,208 men) seeking jobs have registered their names with the District Employment and Guidance Cell, the Collector said that appointments in government establishments/ departments were being carried out through competitive examinations only.

