More than 100 kg of stale meat seized in Tiruchi

September 19, 2023 08:12 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - TIRUCHI:

Close on the heels of the death of a school girl after eating shawarma in Namakkal district, Food Safety Department officials in Tiruchi raided several restaurants, particularly those serving non-vegetarian food, on Tuesday.

A team led by Ramesh Babu, Designated Officer of, the Food Safety Department, searched the restaurants on Sastri Road, Salai Road and Thillai Nagar main road. Most restaurants, including a chain of restaurants serving non-vegetarian food in Thillai Nagar and Woraiyur, were searched by the officials. They checked whether they followed healthy practices in preparing food items. Kitchen, refrigerators, methods of preserving cooked foods, toilets and ventilation were checked.

An official told The Hindu that more than 100 kg of stale meat was seized from various restaurants. Several of them were found to have flouted the food safety standards and regulations. Suitable action would be taken against the restaurants.

In Ariyalur district, the Food Safety Department officials raided several restaurants to check the quality of food preparation.

During the drive, the officials seized more than 55 kg of rotten meat.