More takers for electric vehicles as petrol prices skyrocket

With petrol prices skyrocketing, electric vehicles are becoming more visible on the streets of Tiruchi. As cost of petrol inches towards ₹100 a litre, and awareness on reducing carbon emissions gains ground, there is a shit towards electric vehicles, say customers say. Showrooms selling battery-operated vehicles are recording a surge in sales.

Even a few months ago, not too many electric vehicles plied on city roads. However, since the spike in petrol prices, many have decided to invest in electric vehicles as they are more cost-effective and environmentally friendly.

Speaking to The Hindu, S. Radhakrishnan, a resident of Srirangam said that the had purchased an e-vehicle two months ago and has saved at least ₹1,000 already. “I have used the vehicle for 600 kilometres. In a petrol vehicle, it would require at least 12 litres of petrol. On the other hand, a single charge of the vehicle, which would give up to 100 km of mileage, consumes only up to 1.2 units of electricity,” he claimed. It also helps reduce pollution, he added.

A common grouse is that not enough charging points are available. However, Mr. Radhakrishanan was of the opinion that it would soon change. “Once more people start buying electric vehicles, charging stations will crop up just like petrol bunks. This is the future of transport,” he added.

Meanwhile, R. Ramaswamy, an e-vehicle vendor said that while there were complaints regarding electric vehicles a few years ago, new models have better features, than regular vehicles. Dealers have recorded a 25% increase in sales over the last two months alone. “Apart from sales, we are also receiving enquiries and people showing interest in test-driving the vehicle. The awareness has surely increased,” he said.

An e-vehicle costs anywhere from ₹45,000 to ₹90,000 depending upon the models. There is no maintenance charge for at least four years after its purchase, Mr. Ramaswamy claims. “In a petrol vehicle, you have to service it once in a few months, road taxes, insurances and other miscellaneous expenses will prove to be very costly,” he said. “Replacing a battery in an e-vehicle now costs ₹18,000 and this cost is expected to go down soon”, he added.